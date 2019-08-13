Tenali honours its brave sons

The town of Tenali, popularly known as the Paris of Andhra for setting the trend in fashion, cinema and theatre, would forever be remembered for its martyrs who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle, said Minister for Transport, Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

Paying glowing tributes to the seven persons who were killed in police firing during the freedom struggle on August 12, 1942 at Ranarang Chowk, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that the town, which has produced several leading actors, was also renowned for its role in the freedom movement.

Ultimate sacrifice

The Minister appreciated the efforts of local artistes who had performed at the meeting and said that their stellar performance showed that art and culture are deeply rooted in this soil.

Local MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar, who organised the meeting, said that the spirit of self sacrifice which inspired the freedom fighters is a motivating call for everyone to end corruption in the system. He promised that he would ensure that the local administration would ensure delivery of all services in a transparent manner.

After reading out the names of freedom fighters who had lost their lives, the people observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect. Majeti Subba Rao, Sirigiri Lingam, Bhaskaruni Lakshminarayana, Tammineni Subba Reddy, Gali Ramakotaiah, Prayaga Raghavaiah and Jasti Appaya were killed in the police firing on the fateful day.

District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar said that during the freedom struggle, many youth, peasant workers, lawyers and teachers took part in the Quit India Movement heeding the call of Mahatma Gandhi.

Responding to the call given by the Pradesh Congress Committee, senior leaders of the district Kalluri Chandramouli, V. Seetharamaiah, Putumbaka Sriramulu, Avuthu Subba Reddy, and Saramu Ramaswamy reached Tenali on August 11, 1942. The leaders had called for a bandh on the next day.

A large number of people then gathered at the marketplace and the restive crowd soon went berserk. They began to ransack furniture at the local railway station, and broke liquor bottles at the canteen before setting fire to cigarette bundles on the platform. A passenger train which had just pulled into the railway station from Chennai was also set ablaze. The mob then moved towards the sub-treasury office.

Brutal killings

As they reached the place, where the Ranarang Chowk now stands, the then Collector and the Superintendent of Police were standing on the road with forces. On seeing the forces, the mob began pelting stones and wooden logs from a local timber depot. The SP ordered the police to fire, resulting in the deaths of seven people. Kanneganti Venkata Rao, a freedom fighter, managed to escape with his life as he jumped into the Krishna Western Canal. The incident made major headlines across the world, with both Berlin and Tokyo Radio relaying the news.

Police soon took control of the town. Flag marches were taken up daily and a fine of ₹2 lakh was levied on the town as penalty.

After the country gained independence, the local municipality decided to erect memorial pillars in the memory of the martyrs.

The then Municipal Chairperson Alapati Venkataramaiah erected the pillars in 1959.

On December 20, 1959, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy inaugurated the memorial park. AICC president Kamaraj Nadar was also present.