Ten-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted

A fourth class girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in the town on Wednesday night.

According to Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, the accused took the girl on a bicycle when she came out of her house around 10 p.m. The miscreant took her to an isolated place, allegedly committed the crime and escaped. The incident came into light around midnight.

An auto driver who saw the girl crying alerted the police and the locals. Nuzvid Circle Inspector Ramachandra Rao admitted her to a hospital.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu said the girl was shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada, for better treatment. Four teams have been constituted to nab the accused, he said.

“We suspect that the accused is known to the victim’s family as she went with him without any resistance. We are verifying CCTV footages,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.