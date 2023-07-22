Ten-year-old Dalit girl ‘sexually assaulted’ by trio in Eluru district

July 22, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - ELURU

A ten-year-old Dalit girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by three accused including her cousin brother under Eluru division police limits in Eluru district. The incident came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a written complaint with the police on July 21.

Last year, the victim enrolled in a welfare hostel and now studying in class V. The victim’s relatives are living in a nearby village that is close to the welfare hostel.

On July 18, the victim shared her ordeal with the hostel authorities when the prime accused insisted her to come out with him by checking out from her hostel. Later, the hostel authorities communicated about the sexual assault to the victim’s mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eluru DSP (Law and Order) and Investigation Officer E. Srinivasulu told The Hindu; “The victim had been allegedly sexually assaulted by the three accused including her cousin brother (A1) and a minor boy, who is the relative of the prime accused. The accused have been reportedly sexually assaulting the victim repeatedly for the past four months”. The health condition of the victim is normal by Saturday.

In an official release issued by Eluru SP D. Mary Prasanthi, the accused had been identified as Rambabu (victim’s cousin brother) and his relative, who is a minor (A2). The third accused is Pathan Mastan, who is a friend of the A2’s father.

“Rambabu used to take the victim to his house and allegedly sexually assault her in the absence of his mother. After some period, the minor boy started sexually assaulting her with the support of Rambabu”, according to a release issued by SP Mary Prasanthi.

The police have registered cases against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the SC and ST Atrocities Act. Investigation Officer DSP Mr. Srinivasulu has said that none of the accused had been taken into custody by Saturday. The investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.