Ten women hurt in attack by honeybees at a picnic spot in Konaseema

November 20, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Trending

Ten women were injured in an attack by honeybees in an orchard where they were picnicking at Ankampalem village under Atreyapalem police limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the local police, all the injured were treated in a hospital at Ravulapalem and their condition was stable.

ADVERTISEMENT