February 07, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Ten students of the BC welfare hostel for women at Kothavalasa of Vizianagaram district were admitted to hospitals allegedly because of food poisoning. According to District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari, the students, who complained of severe stomach pain and other problems, were recovering. Vizianagaram District BC Welfare Officer M. Yasodana Rao said that the department was investigating the incident.