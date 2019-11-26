Ten red sanders smugglers nabbed, 10 logs seized

Sleuths of the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Tuesday pounced upon 10 woodcutters venturing into the Seshachalam forest at Perumallapalle beat near Tirupati and seized 10 precious logs from their possession.
According to DSP Allah Baksh, RSI Vijay and his team combing the forest on Monday night observed stealthy movement near A.P. Tourism campus and found some members trying to ferry the chopped logs out of the forest. The arrested have been identified as C. Viswanathan (22), D. Sethu (21), D. Ramesh (28), M. Sampath (19), V. Ratnam (25), M. Buchayyan (23), J. Kumar (40), C. Paddu (28), M. Suresh (45) and C. Raman (45) hailing from Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu.
