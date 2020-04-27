Ten police, 20 Grama Volunteers tested positive in city

Ten police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 under Vijayawada Police Commissionerate. The patients were sent to quarantine and steps were being taken to find out their contacts.

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said an officer of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) and sub-inspectors were among those who contracted the virus.

“In the last two days, nine policemen tested positive and one case was confirmed on Monday. Instructions have been given to the police to take all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

Grama volunteers infected

Twenty grama volunteers who contracted the virus in the city, were sent to quarantine. Tests were conducted on more volunteers and the results were awaited, the officials said.

The grama volunteers were making door-to-door visits since the lockdown to collect the details of NRIs, Delhi returnees and to distribute ration to the beneficiaries.

About 3,500 police personnel deployed on COVID-19 duties were discharging duties at various pickets and were implementing lockdown in the Police Commissionerate limits for over one month.