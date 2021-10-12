Ten-member ganja-consuming gang arrested

Of the ten, three are minors.

The district Police arrested a ten-member ganja (Cannabis) peddling and consuming gang at Recharla village in the district and seized 2.5kg of ganja from them.

The accused, all natives of West Godavari district, were procuring ganja from a smuggler, G. Sandeep, of Timmapuram village in the district. Another person of Rajamahendravaram was supplying the contraband to the gang, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

“Of the total ten-member gang, three were minors, and the remaining were pursuing intermediate and degree in the local colleges. A detailed investigation is on,” the SP told The Hindu on Tuesday.