Ten mandals receive 100 mm rain: Collector

GUNTUR

15 October 2020 00:30 IST

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has said that 11 mandals in the district received an average of 68.2 mm while 10 mandals received 100 mm rain. The Collector, along with district officials, took part in a video conference held by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the flood situation on Wednesday.

More than 600 families have been evacuated in Tadepalli, Mangalagiri and Sattenapalli mandals.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ananda Kumar said that the discharges from Prakasam Barrage could touch 8 lakh cusecs in the next two days in view of heavy rains in catchment areas.