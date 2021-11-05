Andhra Pradesh

Ten hurt as workers clash

Ten labourers working in a private edible oil company suffered injuries when two groups clashed near the firm. The injured were from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh and are stated to be out of danger.

West Godavari SP Rahul Dev Sharma said, on Thursday night the two groups clashed after celebrating Deepavali. About 150 migrant workers were engaged by the company.

Jangareddygudem DSP B. Ravi Kiran said that the police visited the place and picked up suspects. “The situation is under control and a police picket has been arranged,” the DSP said.


