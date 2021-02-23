Ten hostels to be opened for children of migrant families

KAKINADA

23 February 2021 23:25 IST

The Education Department has decided to open ten seasonal hostels, providing care, accommodation and education to children whose parents migrate to East Godavari district in search of livelihood during the summer.

Till date, as many as 523 children (aged below 15) have been found in the stretch of five mandals during the survey. In summer, the families leave their villages in search of livelihood in the fields of fishing, agriculture, road works and brick kilns, and leave their children under the care of the elders.

In a meeting with officials from District Rural Development Agency, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and Department of Labour, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said, “The seasonal hostels should be opened in February itself, providing care, accommodation and education for the children belonging to migrant families.”

In the first phase, as many ten seasonal hostels, each accommodating 50 children, would be opened in Kakinada Urban (two hostels), Routhulapudi area (three hostels) and each in Tuni, Uppada-Kothapalem and Jaggampeta.

District Education Officer S. Abraham told The Hindu, “The survey to identify the children in need of care and accommodation will be intensified with the support of the Village Volunteers in the summer.”