Ten foreign nationals arrested at Sattenapalli

Ten foreign nationals belonging to Kyrgyz republic and Kazakhstan, who were residing at a mosque in Sattenapalli, have been arrested by the Guntur Rural Police. They were allegedly staying in the mosque since March 18, after coming to India on February 25.

Cases under Sections 420, 269, 270, 188 IPC, Section 3 Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Sec.51 (B) Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 14 (1) (B), 7, 13, 14 (C) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 have been registered against them..

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Ch. Vijaya Rao said that the foreign nationals had come to India on a tourist visa. “This is a case of cheating, negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and violating promulgated order by the Government lawfully by foreigners in connection to the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

Basedg on a complaint by Village Revenue Officer Thota Srinivasa Rao, the police took the ten persons into custody. They were identified as Manat, Oibek, Kubanychbek, Sovetsek and Normukhammad of Kyrgyz Republic; and Sabre, Kuat, Kaldybek, Baurzham and Tursyhzhan of Kazakhstan.