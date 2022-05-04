Ten farmer-scientist teams to study community-managed natural farming practices

The Agriculture Research Station, Rekulakunta, will facilitate the study of community-managed natural farming practices of Basampalli in Anantapur district and Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai District on May 6 and 7 (Friday and Saturday).

Principal Scientist and Rekulakunta Station Head B. Sahadeva Reddy said that 10 teams had been selected by the Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University based on six different agro-climatic zones geographically and three progressive farmers from each zone have been nominated. A team of three farmers will be accompanied by a scientist from the nearest agriculture research station.

These visits will instill a sense of purpose and enthusiasm among farmers as they will be able to see, first hand, the results of adopting poly cropping, pre-monsoon dry sowing, 365 days greencover under natural farming practices which the AP Community Natural Farming- Rythu Sadhikara Samstha(RySS) advocates to the farmers in Anantapur district.

The scientists can understand and gain knowledge on practices and ambitions of various approaches that are aimed at reversal of desertification based on local successes and discuss their efficacies by visiting the AP Community-managed natural farming practicing farmers’ fields in Basampalli and Madakasira, he added.

Scientists nominated from the Research Stations/ KVKs/ District Agricultural Advisory and Transfer of Technology Centre (DAATTCs) to participate in the exposure visit are B.N. Sandeep Naik, RARS Chintapalle; Ch. Sitarama Lakshmi, RARS Anakapalle; Manukonda Srinivas, RARS, Maruteru; V. Sailaja, RARS Lam; K. V. Naga Madhuri, RARS, Tirupati; Y. Satish Kumar, RARS, Nandyal; K. Phani Kumar, DAATTC, Eluru; M. Ravi Kishore, KVK, Reddipalli; E. Chandrayudu, KVK, Kalyandurg; and K. Rama Subbaih, DAATTC, Anantapur.