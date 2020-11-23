Ten districts in A.P. report less than 50 new cases

Lowest single day tally in 5 months; 10 deaths recorded

Andhra Pradesh reported 545 new COVID infections and 10 deaths in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The tally increased to 8,62,758 and toll rose to 6,948.

The single-day infection tally was lowest in over five months and also the single-day positivity rate at 1.12% was also the lowest in over 5.5 months.

At 47,130, the number of samples tested in the past day was lower than the tests conducted during the past several days. So far 96.66 lakh samples were tested and the overall positivity rate stands at 8.93%.

The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.64% while the death rate stands at 0.81%. With 1,390 patients being recovered in the past day, the number of active cases came down to 13,394 and the total recoveries increased to 8,42, 416.

Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported two new deaths each while Chittoor, Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported no deaths in the past day. Six districts reported one new death each.

Only Guntur (117) and East Godavari (104) reported more than 100 new infections and West Godavari reported 76 new cases. Ten districts reported less than 50 new infections. They include Krishna (44), Chittoor (32), Kadapa (31), Nellore (30), Prakasam (25), Visakhapatnam (21), Anantapur (19), Srikakulam (19), Vizianagaram (17) and Kurnool (10).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,21,728), West Godavari (91,651), Chittoor (83,126), Guntur (72,178), Anantapur (66,493), Prakasam (61,290), Nellore (61,171), Kurnool (60,085), Visakhapatnam (57,727), Kadapa (54,077), Srikakulam (45,326), Krishna (44,521) and Vizianagaram (40,490).