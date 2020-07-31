Ten die after drinking sanitizer in Prakasam

ONGOLE:

31 July 2020 12:40 IST

The tipplers committed this act due to non-availability of liquor in the district

Ten persons have died in after consuming sanitizer mixed with soft drink at Kurichedu, near Addanki, in Prakasam district late on Thursday and in the wee hours of Friday.

According to police, the persons addicted to liquor, consumed the hand sanitizer which was freely available in medical shops.

All the licensed liquor shops were ordered closure in view the fast spreading coronavirus cases in and around Kurichedu.

On information, police rushed to the spot seized empty sanitizer bottles. One of the surviving persons told the police that they had been consuming hand sanitizer in the last several days due to non-availability of liquor.