Ten-day activities to mark Police Commemoration Day

Chief Minister, others to pay tributes to police martyrs on October 21

Police will organise a series of programmes for ten days to mark Police Commemoration Day on October 21.

Chief Minister, Home Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Parliament Members, MLAs, MLCs and top police personnel will review the commemoration day parade, and pay tributes to the police martyrs on October 21.

Top police personnel, including the Commissioners, range DIGs, Superintendents of Police and other officials will visit the houses of the police martyrs in villages, enquire them about their health, education and welfare.

However, following the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre to organise the commemoration activities for ten days, to begin with the commemoration day parade, police have designed the schedule from October 21 to 31.

Plan prepared

“We prepared a plan to organise police commemoration activities, which will begin with the parade, across the State. Officers will meet the police families, who lost their bread winners while discharging duties,” said Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD-police welfare) P.V.S. Ramakrishna said from now, every year police commemoration activities will be organised from October 21 to 31, across the country.

“About 90 police personnel died due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Tributes will be paid to all those who died of COVID, ” Mr. Sawang said.

The other activities include, conduct of police open houses, organising online essay-writing and other competitions for students, Mr. Ramakrishna said.