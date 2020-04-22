Ten COVID-19 patients test negative, discharged in Tirupati

Ten patients undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 hospital on SVIMS campus were discharged on Wednesday after they tested negative.

All the patients were admitted at this hospital on April 2 under YSR Aarogyasri scheme as they tested positive for coronavirus. After being treated for several days, they were again made to undergo tests on April 17 and 18, and their samples tested negative. While presenting their discharge certificate, doctors led by SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma advised them home quarantine for 28 days.

Of the 10 patients, four are from Tirupati, while three from Kadapa, two from Renigunta and one from Nagari. The patients were treated by a team led by Alladi Mohan, head of medicine at SVIMS. Now, there are 20 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, all belonging to Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

The discharged patients expressed their gratitude to the medical team, paramedical staff and sanitary workers for their exemplary service in taking care of them during their fortnight-long stay at the hospital.