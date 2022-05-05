Andhra Pradesh

Ten buggies donated to TTD

The Managing Director of Kolkata-based Sumit Sarees Pvt. Ltd Prakash Chowdary on Thursday donated 10 buggies worth ̥₹50 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

At a brief ceremony in the vicinity of the main temple, TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy received the donation.


