Ten arrested for ransacking TDP State office

VIJAYAWADA

23 October 2021 23:08 IST

11 more arrested for attack on TDP leader’s house

The Mangalagiri police on Saturday arrested 10 persons on charges of ransacking the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State office, and damaging furniture in it, four days ago.

Special teams had been constituted to identify and arrest the remaining accused in the case, said Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

Police so far traced P. Chaitanya, P. Mahesh Babu, P. Ajay, S. Pavan Kumar, A. Ganapathi, Sk. Abdullah, K. Durga Rao, J. Ramana, G. Durga Prasad and L. Abhi Naidu, natives of Guntur and Krishna districts, and arrested them.

“Investigation in the case is being done systematically. The police are making efforts to identify the remaining accused,” Mr. Sawang said adding that notice had been served on the office staff under Section 91 Cr.P.C. to handover the CCTV footages to the police.

Eleven arrested

Meanwhile, the Patamata police arrested 11 persons, including a few women, for the attack on the house of TDP leader K. Pattabhiram in Vijayawada. The incident occurred in Dairy Officers Colony, Patamata, on October 19.

Following a complaint lodged by Pattabhiram’s wife, K. Chandana, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu constituted a team to inquire into the incident. The police team, that visited the spot, identified 11 persons so far, the Police Commissioner said on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as B. Madhavi Krishna, I. Subashini, T. Jhansi, B. Sunitha, Y. Karthik, G. Prabhu Kumar, V. Avinash, G. Bharati, D. Nagamani, V. Raj Kumar and B. Ashok Kumar, all residents of the city.

Notices have been served to hand over the CCTV clippings available in the house. Investigation is on, Mr. Srinivasulu said.