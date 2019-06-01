Temporary halt to cofferdam work

The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has ordered that work on the upstream cofferdam for the Earth-Cum-Rock-Filled Dam at the project site be stopped temporarily keeping in mind the flood expected in the river towards the end of June.

Members of the PPA said that they arrived at the decision after inspecting habitations upstream of the dam site. R&R, Revenue and Water Resources departments officials were told that at least 57 habitations in both East and West Godavari districts could be marooned by the floodwaters if the height of the cofferdam was increased any further.

With the spillway still incomplete, there was need for an escape to the flood waters. The erstwhile Telugu Desam Party government was planning to send water from the project by gravity into the canals when the flood comes in June-July.

Polls hamper pace

The contractors were asked to complete the upstream cofferdam as soon as possible. Efforts were even made to erect the gates of the spillway for the same purpose. The pace of work was, however, hampered with the announcement of elections in Andhra Pradesh in the very first phase. The proposal to send water to the Left and Right Polavaram Canals has been abandoned after change in government in the State.

Abandoning of plans to push water into the canals has given rise to the threat of inundation of upstream villages, irrigation experts feel.

The PPA team, which visited several habitations upstream the dam site, asked the officials of the line departments to expedite R&R programmes in all villages that would be affected by the dam.