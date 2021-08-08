Temporary COVID-19 hospital in Anantapur dismantled

Move follows sharp decline in infections over the past month

The 300-bed temporary COVID-19 hospital built under German tents opposite the Super Speciality Hospital (attached to the GGH) here was dismantled on Saturday following the number of positive cases coming down sharply over the past one month.

On Saturday, there were only 42 positive cases in 24 hours in the district and 26 cases in Kurnool district.

This and another such temporary hospital – an oxygen-supported 500-bed hospital next to the Arjas Steel Plant at Tadipatri – were readied by May 24 in the district by investing close to ₹4 crore. The Tadipatri hospital however has so far treated only close to 400 patients as the second wave of COVID-19 was on the wane by the time the hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in June.

The facility at Anantapur did not have any assured oxygen supply like that of Tadipatri, where even today oxygen is supplied by the Arjas Steel. The patients admitted at Anantapur were supported with oxygen cylinders or concentrators.

The Tadipatri facility is, however, useful even today with eight patients admitted as of the date and two of them getting oxygen support. The majority of the patients come from Anantapur and Kadapa districts, while 20% had come from the southern mandals of the Kurnool district too, hospital superintendent Chukkaluru Srinivasulu Reddy told The Hindu.