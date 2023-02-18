ADVERTISEMENT

Temples reverberate with chants of Om Nama Shivaya in Vijayawada

February 18, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A devotee offering prayer at Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N RAO

Thousands of devotees visited Shiva temples on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Saturday. Ksheerabhishekams were performed at the shrines and prasadams were distributed to devotees.

Devotees, who started arriving from dawn itself, offered special pujas to Lord Shiva and his consort and Nandi. Many organised annadanam as well .

Temple premises reverberated with chants of Om Nama Shivaya and Hara, Hara, Maha Deva. Devotees took ritualistic dip in the Krishna River and at sea in Machilipatnam and performed deepa aradhanas at the shrines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10 th Battalion had been deployed to Bhavani Ghat, Seethanagaram, Punnami Ghat and other places along the Krishna River in view of the celebrations.

Prabhala Utsavam

Prabhala Utsavam was was celebrated on a grand scale at Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy Devastanam in Yenamalakuduru. About 50 Prabhalu were taken out in a procession in Yenamalakuduru; lakhs of devotees attended. Prabhala Utsavam would continue till Sunday morning, organisers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US