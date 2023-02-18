Temples reverberate with chants of Om Nama Shivaya in Vijayawada

February 18, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Thousands of devotees visited Shiva temples on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Saturday. Ksheerabhishekams were performed at the shrines and prasadams were distributed to devotees.

Devotees, who started arriving from dawn itself, offered special pujas to Lord Shiva and his consort and Nandi. Many organised annadanam as well .

Temple premises reverberated with chants of Om Nama Shivaya and Hara, Hara, Maha Deva. Devotees took ritualistic dip in the Krishna River and at sea in Machilipatnam and performed deepa aradhanas at the shrines.

Personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10 th Battalion had been deployed to Bhavani Ghat, Seethanagaram, Punnami Ghat and other places along the Krishna River in view of the celebrations.

Prabhala Utsavam

Prabhala Utsavam was was celebrated on a grand scale at Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy Devastanam in Yenamalakuduru. About 50 Prabhalu were taken out in a procession in Yenamalakuduru; lakhs of devotees attended. Prabhala Utsavam would continue till Sunday morning, organisers said.