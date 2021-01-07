Temples razed during pushkarms to be built soon

Jagan to lay foundation stone for nine temples tomorrow

After a gap of more than four years, the temples that were demolished during Krishna Pushkarams 2016 in the city will be reconstructed soon.

The State government has chalked out plans to reconstruct the temples at the place where they have been razed as part of Krishna Pushkarams development plans by the previous government. The temples that cannot be constructed at the same place will be reconstructed at an alternative site.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stones for nine temples in the city on Friday. Of these, a couple of temples are likely to be constructed at alternative sites.

According to information, it is estimated that ₹1.79 crore is required for the reconstruction of the temples. In addition, about ₹2 crore donor works would also be taken up.

Mr. Jagan is scheduled to lay the foundation stones at a place where Sri Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temple was situated. Reconstruction of Saneeswara Alayam and Rahu Ketu temples, that were located on banks of river Krishna, require permission from the Irrigation department. Approximately ₹2.7 crore would be spent on these temples. However, plans are being drawn.

The government invited tenders for Anjaneya Swamy temple and Sitammavari Paadalu. Boddu Bomma, a historical statue, located on Canal Road near Durga temple, was broken into pieces as part of the pushkaram works. “The Boddu Bbomma is being prepared again,” sources said.

Durga temple works

The Chief Minister will also lay foundation stone for development works relating to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam. The temple authorities are planning to construct a potu (temple kitchen) at an estimated cost of ₹5.6 crore. Anna prasadam complex at a cost of ₹19.7 crore; keshakandhana sala (tonsuring hall/building) at ₹23.6 crore; Sivalayam (Malleswara Swamyvarla alayam) extension works worth ₹2 crore and Sivalayam ₹5.6 crore.

About ₹6.5 crore would be spent on fencing and other works to protect from landslide/boulder slides on the ghat road. Also, a toll plaza on the lines of Tirumala at a cost of ₹5.25 crore is being planned. In all ₹77 crore will be spent on development works being planned by the Durga temple. Of this, ₹70 crore would be borne by the government, while remaining would be spent by the Devasthanam, sources said.

It may be recalled that the previous government embarked on a road widening exercise around the Kanaka Durga temple to ensure enough road space around the ghats leading to river Krishna.

In the process, the demolition squad flattened 30 places of worship, which apparently upset the Hindu community. About 30 temples in the city were pulled down. five of them are fairly big temples. Among them, Seethammavari Padalu, Saneeswara Swamy and Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temples are prominent temples.

The BJP which was the Telugu Desam’s alliance partner in the State, was holding the Endowments portfolio.