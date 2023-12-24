GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temples in Vijayawada come alive on Mukkoti Ekadasi

December 24, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees waiting in long queues at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Devotees waiting in long queues at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Emergence of a few COVID-19 cases in the State did not deter people from taking part in the festivities on Mukkoti Ekadasi in Vijayawada on Saturday (December 23).

All Vaishnavite temples in the city, including the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Ramlingeswara Swamy Temple in Yanamalakaduru, Venkateswara Swamy temple in Labbipeta, among others, saw a heavy rush of devotees from 5 a.m.. In some temples, the queue lines extended up to a km.

“We saw a footfall of over 12,000 by 7.30 p.m.. Darshan closes at 9 p.m., so we expect it to touch 15,000,” said TTD-run temple’s superintendent Ram Chandra. He added that more than 7,000 people had partaken in the Annadanam organised in the temple.

Rush was seen at the Durga Malleswara Swamywarla Devasthanam, a Sivaite temple, too, in view of the holiday season. As per a temple official, the temple had recorded a footfall of 35,000 by 7.30 p.m. on Saturday. Usually, it hovers around 25,000 during the weekends, he said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / religion and belief / festivals

