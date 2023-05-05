ADVERTISEMENT

Temples in tribal areas will help contain conversions, says Visakha Sarada Peetam pontiff

May 05, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetam Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati on Friday praised TTD for its initiative to construct temples in tribal areas. Speaking to media persons after offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara along with his junior seer Smatmanandendra Saraswati, he said the move would help contain religious conversions among the downtrodden communities, particularly those dwelling in backward areas. He also said it was heartening to learn that TTD had filled over 700 vedaparayanamdar posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US