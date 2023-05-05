HamberMenu
Temples in tribal areas will help contain conversions, says Visakha Sarada Peetam pontiff

May 05, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetam Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati on Friday praised TTD for its initiative to construct temples in tribal areas. Speaking to media persons after offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara along with his junior seer Smatmanandendra Saraswati, he said the move would help contain religious conversions among the downtrodden communities, particularly those dwelling in backward areas. He also said it was heartening to learn that TTD had filled over 700 vedaparayanamdar posts.

