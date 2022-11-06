Temples in Tirupati to remain closed on account of lunar eclipse on Nov. 8

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 06, 2022 18:53 IST

Owing to the lunar eclipse, temples in and around Tirupati, will remain closed from 8.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m on November 8 (Tuesday), said the Tirumal Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management. Devotees would be allowed under the ‘Sarvadarshan’ from 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m, it said.

The lunar eclipse is expected to take place between 2.39 p.m. and 6.27 p.m and as per practice, the temples would be closed six hours prior to the event. The temple would be reopened at 7.30 p.m. and certain mandatory purificatory rituals will be performed at the Sri Govindaraja and Sri Kodandarama temples here, Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur and Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Devotees will be allowed for darshan from 8 p.m. at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple where rituals of ‘Abhishekam’, ‘Alankaram’ and ‘Sahasranama Archana’ and ‘Ekanta Seva’ would be performed later.

