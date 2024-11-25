ADVERTISEMENT

Temples in Andhra Pradesh have become picnic spots, says Pawan Kalyan

Published - November 25, 2024 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

During pilgrimages like Panduranga Yatra in Maharashtra and visits to Jerusalem and Vatican City, devotees maintain discipline and devotion without causing disruptions, but that is not the case in Andhra Pradesh, laments the Deputy Chief Minister

G V R Subba Rao
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File photo

Deputy  Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan said that a special plan is being prepared for the development of the tourism sector in the State.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who chaired a review meeting on ‘Temple, adventure, heritage and ecological tourism’ here on Monday, said that the State government was focussing on developing the tourism sector and creating employment opportunities.

Highlighting the significant potential of the tourism sector in the State, the Deputy Chief Minister drew comparisons to countries that thrive purely on tourism. “Government departments have to to work in coordination to transform the State into a tourism hub,” he said.

Stressing on the need to organise awareness programmes at the village-level to maintain the sanctity of temples, Mr. Pawan Kalyan pointed out pilgrimages like Panduranga Yatra in Maharashtra and visits to Jerusalem and Vatican City, where devotees maintain discipline and devotion without causing disruptions. In contrast, temples in Andhra Pradesh have become picnic spots, he lamented, stressing the importance of preserving their sanctity.

Highlighting the need for identification and preservation of heritage sites, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said promoting heritage wealth is essential, pointing out the presence of places like the Gudimallam temple near Tirupati, Coringa Mangrove Forest near Kakinada, and wildlife sanctuaries across the State. “However, it is a matter of concern that many people are unaware of the State’s tourism spots. Proper planning and publicity are necessary to raise awareness,” he said.

“There are ample opportunities for developing temple, eco, and adventure tourism. The government aims to enhance the tourism sector by 10% annually. Several key decisions have already been made by the NDA government to boost tourism,” he said.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, R&B Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy, and senior officials from the respective departments attended the review meeting.

