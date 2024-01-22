GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temples in Andhra Pradesh reverberated with the chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’

Devotees performed special pujas to Lord Sitarama, took out processions hailing Ram Lalla; temple managements organised bhajans

January 22, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Devotees make rangoli art at the ISKCON temple in Vijayawada on Monday, as part of the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Devotees make rangoli art at the ISKCON temple in Vijayawada on Monday, as part of the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Devotees across the State celebrated the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony held in Ayodhya, on Monday. Festive atmosphere was seen at many places.

Special pujas were performed to Sri Sita Ramanjaneya Swamy and Sri Sita Ramalakshmana Swamy. Devotees distributed ‘panakam’ and ‘prasadams’ at the shrines and the junctions.

All the temples in the State reverberated with the chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’. The temple managements organised ‘bhajans’ in which many devotees participated.

All the temples, especially Ramalayams, and Hanuman temples, were decked up for the occasion. Special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Rama, Goddess Sita Devi, Lakshmana and Anjaneya Swamy.

Sri Kodanda Ramalayam, Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Devalayam, Sri Anjaneya Swamy Devalayam, Sri Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple, Sri Pattabhi Ramaswamy Devastanam were decorated for the event. The temples were decorated with ‘thoranams’ and illuminated for Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha.

Members of various temple trust boards, Sitarama Bhakta Brundam, Ramadasu Bhakta Jana Brundam and other associations organised ‘Shoba Yatras’ on the eve of consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

“Children dressed as Ram Lalla added attraction to the ‘Shoba Yatras’ in many places. The devotees participated in kolatams and bhajans held throughout the day,” said a devotee, M. Vara Prasad of Vijayawada.

The devastanam managements arranged live screening of the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, and distributed ‘Akshintalu’ brought from the sacred place. Devotees arranged flags highlighting ‘Sri Rama’ at many junctions and on the main roads.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.