Temples geared up for Sivaratri celebrations

February 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

G V R Subba Rao
Children decorating ‘Prabhalu’ on Friday for ‘Prabhala Utsavam’, which will be celebrated during Maha Sivarathri at Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yenamalakuduru in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

VIJAYAWADA:

Siva temples in the city have been spruced up for Maha Sivaratri celebrations on Saturday. The temples wore a festive look with colourful lights and other decorative items.

Sri Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri, the Patha  Sivalayam (old Sivalayam) in One Town, Sri Ramalingeswara Swami temple at Yanamalakuduru, Sivalayam at Challapalli Bunglow, Siva temple at Christurajupuram, and Siva temple at Mutyalampadu are some of the temples in that city that witness huge turn out of devotees.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam has made elaborate arrangements for special prayers from early Saturday morning.

The temple authorities made arrangements for abhishekam. As the temple renovation is going on, the abhishekam would be performed at Balalayam. The devotees would have a glimpse of the deity at the temple. 

Endowments department authorities arranged long queue lines at Old Sivalayam at One town area. Mahnyasa Abhishekam, Rudra Abhishekam and other rituals will take place as part of Brahmotsavams in the temple on Sivaratri day.

The Kanaka Durga temple will conduct special abhishekam of Lord Siva. Lingodhbhava Kaala Abhishekam and Siva Parvati Kalyanam will be performed on Saturday night. Sri Rama Lingeswara Swamy temple is geared up for Prabha Mahotsavam (Prabha processions) where thousands of devotees are expected to participate.

Durga temple authorities will organise rathtotsavam on Sunday.

