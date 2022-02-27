Temples gear up for Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Srikakulam

Mahalingodbhavam rituals to be performed at the midnight on March 1

A priest making arrangements for the Maha Sivaratri festival at the Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district.

The Lord Shiva temples in Srikakulam district were abuzz with activities on Sunday as arrangements were being done for the Maha Shivaratri, which will be celebrated on March 1.

Sri Mukhalingeswara Kshetram in Jalumuru mandal, which was believed to be built by Ananthavarma, the chief of Trikalingas during 8 th Century A.D., is being decorated for the festival.

According to the chief priest of the temple, Naidugari Rajasekhar, special prayers would be offered as part of the Mahalingodbhavam rituals at the midnight on March 1. Other rituals would continue on March 2 and 3 as devotees from different parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha would be visiting the temple on the auspicious occasion.

More than 50,000 devotees are expected to take holy bath in the nearby Vamsadhara river on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The temple is located 50 km away from the Srikakulam district headquarters.

Usually, Lord Shiva is worshiped in the form of Lingam, but in this temple, prayers are offered to his face along with the Shivalingam. Three Shiva temples— Madhukeswara, Someswara and Bhimeswara—are also located in the same premises.

Srimukhalingam was said to be the capital of eastern Ganga dynasty. As part of the traditions, the temple priests handed over invitation to the hereditary trustee Maharani Kalyani Gajapathi in Parlakhemundi district of Odisha.

Special arrangements are being made for devotees in temples such as Uma Rudra Koteswara Alayam located on the banks of Nagavali river in Srikakulam, Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Ravivalasa near Tekkali and Siva Balaji temple of Srikakulam.

COVID-19 protocols

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar has directed the station house officers concerned to review security and traffic arrangements in those places.

The Police Department has suggested the respective temple authorities to give a wide publicity to the adherence of COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social distance in the queue lines.