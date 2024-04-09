Temple visits, cultural sessions mark Ugadi festival

April 09, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Telugu New Year of Ugadi was observed with great religious fervour and enthusiasm across Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) colourfully decorated all its local temples located downhill with flowers for the festive occasion. Sri Govindaraja, Sri Kodandarama, Sri Kapileswara (all in Tirupati), Sri Padmavathi (Tiruchanur), Sri Kalyana Venkateswara (Srinivasa Mangapuram), Sri Prasanna Venkateswara (Appalayagunta), Sri Venugopala (Karvetinagaram), Sri Vedanarayana (Nagalapuram) temples witnessed a steady inflow of devotees right from the dawn.

The ‘Krodhi Nama’ Ugadi was observed in the form of a grand function at Mahati Auditorium, where the traditional ‘Panchanga Sravanam’ was rendered by Dr. Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya. Ashtavadhanam, a literary feat unique to Telugu language, was performed by a team of litterateurs led by Amudala Murali.

The fancy dress exhibition by children of TTD employees stood out as a highlight, with the kids donning the guise of versatile Telugu personalities belonging to literature and freedom movement. The event also witnessed the guests being served the ‘Ugadi Pachadi’. Deputy Executive Officer (Welfare) Sneha Latha and other officials participated.

Ugadi Puraskar presented

Meanwhile, the Tirupati Brahmana Samajam presented ‘Ugadi Puraskar’ to renowned personalities from the community in recognition of their service. The recipients for this year are Yagna Narayana Ghanapati (Samaveda), T. Anantanarayana Sarma (Service), Sudha Pandit Sriman Sudhindra Acharya (Archakam), Prof. K. Ganapathi Bhat (Education), Komanduri Seshadri (Music), Atthi Rangarajan (Media), Srinivasapuram Nagaraja Parankusa (Literature), Umakumar Sastry (Culinary skills) and Sri Mukunda (Child prodigy).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.