Temple unearthed in Nellore is intact: archaeology official

The centuries-old Nageswara Swamy temple unearthed at Perumallapadu village near Chejerla in Nellore district is intact, State Archaeology Assistant Director Ramasubba Reddy has said.

The temple was unearthed during sand mining on the bed of the Penna River on Tuesday. “The excavation work will begin with all care so that the structure is not damaged. The exercise will be undertaken after getting the permission from the higher-ups,” said Mr. Ramasubba Reddy after inspecting the temple on Wednesday.

A steady stream of people from far and near has been thronging Perumalapadu to have a look at the temple, which according to legend, was consecrated by Lord Parasurama.

The brick structure surfaced when some youth began removing sand on Tuesday. Chejerla Tehsildar P.Geeta Vani rushed to the village and stopped the removal of sand as it could damage the structure.

Police picket

Police pickets have been set up to guard the structure.