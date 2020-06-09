Andhra Pradesh

Temple staff have darshan under new norms at Srisailam

Archakas and offiicals conducting a trial run at Srisailam on Monday.

Archakas and offiicals conducting a trial run at Srisailam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

COVID-19 protocols have been adhered to, says EO

A trial run of general darshan at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple at Srisailam was conducted on Monday by taking all precautionary measures as per COVID-19 protocol, said Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao.

All the employees and archakas registered their names online on the website: www.srisailamonline.com, and carried their identity cards along with the registration/ticket purchase proof generated online. Leg-operated sanitiser dispensing stands were placed all along the queue line and hands and legs washing facilities, with sufficient water, were created close to the main entrance of the temple.

Circles have been drawn all along the queue line to ensure physical distancing is maintained. All the devasthanam employees and archakas wore masks and showed the registration slips at the entrance for a machine to scan and produced their ID proofs. No teertham or free prasadam distribution was done.

Other temples shut

Normal pujas were conducted in the main Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, while the other temples within the complex remained shut and will not be opened for the common devotees also, who would be allowed from Thursday. Awareness on COVID-19 was being done continuously over the public address system.

