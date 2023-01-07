January 07, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on December 7 (Saturday), announced that the medical expenditure of the priests working in the Endowment Department temples will be fully reimbursed.

The medical expenses of the priests’ family members will also be fully reimbursed and the applications must be made via www.aparchakawelfare.org website, said the Minister

In a press release, he stated that the decision has been taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, keeping in view the welfare of priests and their families, and instructions were given to the officials concerned to implement it immediately.

Hitherto, only 50% of the medical expenses were reimbursed from the Archaka Welfare Fund. However, from now, the 100% of the expenses would be reimbursed, the Deputy CM stated.