Temple priest tests positive for COVID-19

A priest working for Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the temple officials, he has not been attending to duties for the last 10 days in view of the guidelines. The temple management asked the priests and employees aged above 55 years not to attend to duties until further orders. Subsequently, he is not coming to the temple, sources say.

It is not clear when the case was detected. The management, however, began conducting tests to every employee following the development. As many as 143 tests were conducted on Tuesday, while 193 persons were screened on Wednesday. About 170 tests were conducted on Thursday. The tests would be conducted to all employees, including outsourced, security etc., say the sources.