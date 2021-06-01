Temple kitchen to be modernised at Simhachalam

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 June 2021 17:19 IST

Authorities invite EoI for designs from those who fulfil the technical criteria

The ‘annadanam’ and ‘prasadam’ kitchen at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam will be modernised as part of the plan to improve the infrastructure of the temple and to provide better amenities to devotees.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Chairperson of temple Trust Board and Dharmakarta Sanchaita Gajapati, the Board and the Executive Officer. Modern and mechanised equipment will be installed to ensure proper hygiene and health while serving food (‘annadanam’) and ‘prasadam’ to devotees.

The temple authorities have called for Expression of Interest(EoI) for the design of the kitchen from those, who fulfil the technical criteria, to set up the modern kitchen and cooking facilities.

Eligible persons, who wish to send designs, can consult the EO’s Office, Down Hills, Simhachalam, or contact the Assistant Executive Engineer P. Ravi Raju on his phone number 9618072527. The Devasthanam is currently serving ‘annaprasadam’ free of cost to approximately 1,500 pilgrims a day. The Devasthanam is also selling approximately 15,000 ‘pulihora’ packets and 20,000 laddus to devotees as ‘prasadam’. The preparations are being done manually at present and the existing infrastructure at the temple is proposed to be modernised and mechanised, to cater to a larger number of devotees after the pandemic situation eases.

The Trust Board plans to modify the existing ground floor into a mechanised cooking facility for preparing ‘annaprasadam’ for approximately 15,000 pilgrims (with rice, dal, vegetable curry, sambar, chutney and curd) a day. The movement of goods from the Central Stores to the kitchen would also be mechanised.

The EoI shall be submitted by 5 p.m. on June 20. No money will be paid for the designs. After examining the designs, the Trust Board will finalise the technical specifications and proceed further, according to EO M.V. Suryakala.

More details can had by logging on to:

https://tender.apeprocurement.gov.in/

simhachalamdevesthanam.net