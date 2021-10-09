Temple gopuram suffers damage in lightning strike

The gopuram (temple tower) of Sri Vedanarayanaswamy Temple at Nagalapuram mandal headquarters, 60 km from Tirupati, was slightly damaged in a lightning strike on Friday night.

Several parts of Chittoor district, particularly the eastern mandals, have been witnessing downpour at nights since last week. The lightning, which struck the gopuram, led to peeling off of the cement coat at a couple of places. Though there were reports of damage to some figurines on the gopuram, there was no official clarification on it.

A TTD official at the temple said that he was in Tirupati and had no knowledge about it.

The temple is famous for Surya Pooja Utsavam, considered an astronomical marvel. During the festival, sunrays fall on the presiding deity Vedanarayana in the sanctum sanctoru for three days in a year.

The sun rays travel a distance of 360 feet, starting from the temple tower to the sanctum in the evening. The temple saw its glory during the Vijayanagara kings.