Temple deity video goes viral; probe ordered

January 03, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao

A video of presiding deity of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam went viral on social media after a woman posted the video on her Instagram account.

According to information, Santha Kumari, a woman devotee, shot the video on December 22 at 9.53 a.m. when she came for darshan.  She had the darshan through the ₹300 queue line. Later, she posted the video on her Instagram account.

The temple authorities lodged a complaint with the One Town Police station on Tuesday. The police and temple authorities verified the temple’s CC camera footage.

However, temple Executive Officer (EO) D Bhramarambha issued an order to probe the video shooting. The EO told reporters that a notice would be served on the security agency seeking an explanation as to why the contract of the agency should not be terminated.

The temple security would have to be strengthened while the temple has nine routes to reach the Indrakeeladri. Also, restrictions would be imposed on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) as mobiles were restricted, she added.

