Temple city sets sights on top ‘swachh’ ranking

It decides to improve underground drainage system

Having bagged the enviable sixth position across India under ‘Swachh Survekshan’, the temple city of Tirupati is now getting ready to plug the leakages ‘underground' to go up further in the ranking list.

Designed and implemented more than two decades ago, the city’s Underground Drainage System (UGD) has evidently developed numerous chinks over time, symptoms of which are showing up in the form of nauseating odour and spillage of sewer water through manholes. Authorities fear that this ‘crucial point’ could let the city down in Swachh rankings in future.

It was against this backdrop that local legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) officials, led by its Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, sat down for a discussion with technical advisors and consultants from Greater Mumbai (Brihanmumbai) Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, with the latter having implemented a similar scheme in its congested localities.

Pilot project

The meeting decided to implement a pilot project in the next 15 days for 10 km-length of UGD pipeline covering two divisions. “The damaged pipeline will be removed and the silt pile-up cleared with minimal dislocation to the denizens. Modern technology such as pipe jacking will be used in the process,” Mr. Gireesha told the media. When proved successful, the project would be extended to the pipeline running for 250 km across the city’s 50 divisions.

“The pipelines with a smaller radius laid in the late nineties could have been a result of lack of vision over the city’s burgeoning growth potential,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy said referring to the pressing need to undo the error of judgment. After this, Tirupati, which has also been declared the ‘Most sustainable city’, would be a happier place to dwell, he said.

