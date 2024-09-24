GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temple chariot set on fire in Anantapur district

Hareesh P
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and spoke with the District officials over the burning of the chariot. FIle

A temple chariot was set on fire in Kanekal Mandal of the district on the early hours of Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

According to information reaching here, unidentified miscreants set the chariot in Lord Rama temple at Hanakalahal village. The chariot was completely burnt by the time locals and fire services personnel reached there.

Police is investigating the case and are trying to identify the culprits with the help of CCTV footage in the vicinity.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and spoke with the District officials over the burning of the chariot. Officials informed Mr. Naidu that some unknown miscreants were behind the incident.

Laddu row: A.P. CM Chandrababu Naidu asks Jagan whether he signed declaration before entering Tirumala temple

Mr. Naidu directed the officials to conduct a thorough probe and arrest the culprits. He asked the officials to keep him informed about the progress of the investigation regularly.

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police were reportedly asked to visit the village and take stock of the situation.

The incident took place amid the ongoing Tirumala Laddu controversy.

Published - September 24, 2024 01:27 pm IST

