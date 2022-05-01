Andhra Pradesh: Temperatures soar in State, Kurnool is hottest at 43.4° C

Similar conditions likely to prevail on Monday

Children playing in the water of a check dam to get some respite from the heat, at Rachanapalli near Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Temperatures soared across the State with many areas recording a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

At 43.4° C, Kurnool recorded the highest maximum temperature in the State, according to the India Meteorological Department. It was followed by Tirupati (43.2), Nandigama (43.1), Jangamaheswara Puram (43.0), Kadapa (42.2), Gannavaram-Vijayawada (41.8), Anantapur (41.5), Amaravati (41.4), Nellore (40.9), Kavali (39.6), Tuni (38.4), Ongole (37.6), Kakinada (37.4), Machilipatnam (37.1), Narsapur (35.7), Bapatla (35.2), Visakhapatnam (34.6) and Kalingapatnam (33.7).

According to the AP State Disaster Management Authority, 31 mandals in the State witnessed heatwave conditions while one mandal in NTR district witnessed severe heatwave conditions on Sunday.

Similar conditions are likely to prevail on Monday. About 57 mandals including four mandals in ASR district, nine mandals in Anakapalli district, one mandal in Eluru, three mandals each in Guntur and Kakinada, nine mandals in NTR district, 12 mandals in Palnadu district, two mandals in Parvathipuram Manyam, five mandals in Vizianagaram and nine mandals in YSR district are likely to witness heatwave conditions. One mandal in Palnadu district is likely to witness severe heatwave conditions.

Discomfort index

APSDMA reports suggest that 510 mandals in the State are likely to experience hot weather on Monday and 151 mandals are likely to experience warm weather.

As per the discomfort index, the real feel of temperature in places with hot weather will likely be more than 46° C and in places with warm weather it will be between 34° and 45° C. The discomfort index is based on the maximum temperature and maximum humidity.