Temperatures, heatwave to be slightly above normal this summer

The summer which has already set in is going to be slightly more severe this year in the State and above normal heatwave conditions are likely to occur.

Though the maximum temperatures recorded in most of the parts in the State during February were below the normal maximum temperature, the weather will get warmer during March, April and May.

The Indian Meteorological Department, in its seasonal outlook for the temperatures during March to May (summer), has predicted that the season averaged maximum temperature is likely to be warmer than normal, that is, between 0.5° Celsius to 1° Celsius in many parts of the country and in the Rayalaseema region of the State.

In Coastal Andhra, the maximum temperatures are likely to be near normal with a deviation of 0.5° Celsius.

“The temperature in the State would slightly be above normal up to 1° Celsius with 43% probability,” said IMD, Hyderabad director (in-charge) K. Nagaratna, referring to the seasonal outlook.

The outlook further predicts that in the core heatwave zone that includes Coastal Andhra Pradesh, normal to slightly above normal heatwave conditions are likely during the three months.

Other States falling in the core heatwave zone include Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

Normal temperature

Normal temperature is a reference to the average of maximum temperatures recorded during the last 10 years in the respective region. The normal temperature in May in Anantapur is 38° Celsius while it is close to 40° Celsius in Kurnool, Gannavaram, Nellore and Ongole during 2001 and 2010, according to IMD.