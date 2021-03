Visakhapatnam

31 March 2021 00:55 IST

The maximum day temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 2° to 3° Celsius across the coastal Andhra Pradesh region and Yanam from March 31 to April 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Low level easterlies or south-easterlies may prevail over Andhra Pradesh, it said.

