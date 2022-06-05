Temperature breached 40° Celsius at many places in Andhra Pradesh

Jangamaheswarapuram records the highest of 43.2° Celsius; intense heatwave conditions likely for two more days

The State continued to reel under intense heatwave on Sunday. A similar weather condition is likely to prevail during the next two days.

About 43 mandals in the State experienced heatwave conditions, as the temperature crossed 40° Celsius at many places.

Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kadapa, Kakinada, NTR District, Srikakulam and Nandyal were among the districts that witnessed heatwave conditions.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 43.2° Celsius, Jangamaheswarapuram in Palnadu district recorded the highest maximum temperature in the State.

Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Nandigama, Gannavaram, Kavali, Amaravati and Nandyal recorded more than 40° Celsius.

On Monday, more than one hundred mandals, a majority in East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Krishna, Palnadu and NTR districts, are likely to experience heatwave conditions. Two mandals in Alluri Sitharama Raju district are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions.

On Tuesday, While 89 mandals are likely to have severe heatwave conditions, about 100 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions.