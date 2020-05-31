Telugus stranded in Dubai struggling to make ends meet

Many Telugus stranded in Dubai are struggling to make ends meet after having lost their jobs two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka Janapareddy from Visakhapatnam and Karun Vijay Kumar from Kerala, fell in love when they were working in Hyderabad two years ago. After their marriage in December 2018 in Visakhapatnam, they decided to move to Dubai in search of better opportunities. Mr. Karun went to Dubai in November last year and Priyanka reached there a month later. Both got jobs as managers in different companies. Their joy, however, was cut short as they lost their jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visa blues

“It is very difficult to survive here without a job as one person needs around 1,000 Dirhams for food and accommodation. We came here on visitors’ visas. The process of our job visa just started and the pandemic happened,” Priyanka, who was working as a business development manager, told The Hindu on phone from Dubai.

“Many people came here on visitors’ visas and joined companies only a few months ago. My job visa process was stopped due to the lockdown. The UAE government has extended our visas without imposing any penalties up to December 31, 2020. Most of us were told that it would take around 10 months for the companies to get back on track,” she said.

Left in the lurch

Giving details of her travails, Ms. Priyanka said the rooms in the building where she lives have beds like berths in a train. “Around 90 people are living in 10 rooms. About 70 % of those living in our building have registered for repatriation. The Indian Embassy in Dubai is not responding to our queries and in the absence of proper information on how long we have to wait for our turn, we are all worried,” she said.

She said she had not moved out of the building since March 20. Though the UAE Government has allowed all companies to resume their operations, it is highly unlikely that the normal business activities would resume in the near future.

Long wait

“When the Government of India announced repatriation flights, the process was very slow. Then it started prioritising with pregnant women, and senior citizens. The turn of people with visitors’ visa and those who have lost their jobs comes later,” lamented Ms. Priyanka.

Similar is the story of Rama Devi from Bheemunipatnam and her husband M.P. Raju who works for an oil refinery in Sharjah. Mr. Raju is desperate to send his wife back home as she is three months pregnant. The couple has a three-and-a-half-year-old son and things are becoming increasingly difficult for them.

They urged the State government to ensure their quick return.