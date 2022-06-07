Telugu Yuvatha seeks job calendar to fill vacancies

K Srinivasa Rao June 07, 2022 08:23 IST

‘Youngsters have been waiting for this for the last three years’

Telugu Yuvatha Viziannagaram Parlimentary President Vemala Chaitanya Babu and other leaders submiiting memorandum to District Collector A.Surya Kumari in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

‘Youngsters have been waiting for this for the last three years’

Telugu Yuvatha Vizianagaram parliamentary wing president Vemali Chaitnya Babu and general secretary Golagana Surendra on Monday urged the State government to announce job calendar immediately and fill all vacancies in various government offices. Along with a delegation, they submitted a memorandum to Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari during Spandana programme. Speaking to media on the occasion, they said the unemployed youngsters had been waiting for job calendar for the last three years but APPSC was unable to take up the process perfectly. “Unfortunately, there are no new jobs in industries too. Many of them are closed and new industries are not coming up with inconsistent policies of YSRCP government,” said Mr. Chaitnya Babu.



Our code of editorial values