Telugu Yuvatha leaders held

01 October 2020 20:36 IST

They try to disrupt meet on meters to pumpsets

Leaders of Telugu Yuvatha, the youth wing of the TDP, who tried to barge into the District Collector’s office under the leadership of Guduputi Narayanaswamy on Thursday to disrupt a meeting on the fixing of smart meters for agriculture pumpsets, were arrested by the police.

Telugu Yuvatha leaders staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate main gate for some time holding placards and banners asking the State government to withdraw its decision on power meters.

Mr. Narayanaswamy, addressing the gathering, alleged the YSRCP government was hoodwinking the people in the name of ‘Navaratnalu’ programme .

Farmers would be severely affected if power supply was metered and very soon it would be charged, he opined.