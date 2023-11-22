Telugu Yuvatha files police complaint against A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘cheating’ unemployed youth

November 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Yuvatha, a frontal organisation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “failing to fulfil his election promise of releasing job calendar every year, thus cheating the unemployed youth.”

Unemployed youth, led by Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu, reached the Alipiri police station here on Wednesday, and filed a complaint with the police.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Ravi Naidu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as Leader of the Opposition, had promised to fill 2.35 lakh vacancies immediately after coming to power.

“Four-and-a-half years later, the promise has remained an empty rhetoric and the unemployed youth feel cheated,” he said.

In the complaint, the Telugu Yuvatha mentioned that as many as 189 unemployed youth had committed suicide after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in the State. Holding the government responsible for the deaths, the party appealed to the police to initiate action against the Chief Minister.

